Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 511.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 81 year old female, a resident of Uduvil.
  2. 76 year old male, a resident of Horape.
  3. 57 year old male, a resident of Akurana.
  4. 62 year old male, a resident of Ragama.

