Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 515.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 74 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 57 year old male, a resident of Colombo 09.
- 23 year old male, a resident of Alawatugoda.
- 77 year old female, a resident of Nugegoda.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB