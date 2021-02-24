Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 457.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 68 year old female, a resident of Boralesgamuwa.
- 69 year old female, a resident of Mount Lavinia.
- 55 year old male, a resident of Kotugoda.
- 60 year old male, a resident of Wattala.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB