Sri Lanka confirms 04 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 457.

The following deaths have been reported:

68 year old female, a resident of Boralesgamuwa. 69 year old female, a resident of Mount Lavinia. 55 year old male, a resident of Kotugoda. 60 year old male, a resident of Wattala.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka