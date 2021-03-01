Mar 01 2021 March 1, 2021 March 1, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 476.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 73 year old female, a resident of Ganemulla.
  2. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
  3. 83 year old male, a resident of Bulathkohupitiya.
  4. 61 year old male, a resident of Kandy.
  5. 75 year old female, a resident of Poojapitiya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB