Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 502.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 74 year old male, a resident of Pallekale.
  2. 82 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.
  3. 72 year old male, a resident of Barawardhanaoya.
  4. 77 year old female, a resident of Matara.
  5. 67 year old male, a resident of Kannaththota.

