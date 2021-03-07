Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 502.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 74 year old male, a resident of Pallekale.
- 82 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.
- 72 year old male, a resident of Barawardhanaoya.
- 77 year old female, a resident of Matara.
- 67 year old male, a resident of Kannaththota.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB