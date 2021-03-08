Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 507.

The following deaths have been reported:

19 year old female, a resident of Hemmathagama. 72 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura. 51 year old female, a resident of Dharga Town. 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 06. 59 year old female, a resident of Ja-Ela.

