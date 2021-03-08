Mar 08 2021 March 8, 2021 March 8, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 507.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 19 year old female, a resident of Hemmathagama.
  2. 72 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura.
  3. 51 year old female, a resident of Dharga Town.
  4. 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 06.
  5. 59 year old female, a resident of Ja-Ela.

