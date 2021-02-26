Feb 26 2021 February 26, 2021 February 26, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 05 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 464.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 69 year old male, a resident of Nawadagala.
  2. 72 year old female, a resident of Narahenpita.
  3. 70 year old male, a resident of Kandy.
  4. 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 09.
  5. 71 year old male, a resident of Veyangoda.

