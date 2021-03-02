Sri Lanka confirms 07 more COVID-19 deaths
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 483.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 87 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 89 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05.
- 78 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 73 year old male, a resident of Piliyandala.
- 63 year old female, a resident of Pilimathalawa.
- 63 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.
- 63 year old female, a resident of Galewela.
