Sri Lanka confirms 07 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 471.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 56 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala.
  2. 55 year old male, a resident of Anuradhapura.
  3. 59 year old male, a resident of Gampaha.
  4. 79 year old female, a resident of Rukgahavila.
  5. 51 year old male, a resident of Demalagama.
  6. 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 05.
  7. 87 year old male, a resident of Pannipitiya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

