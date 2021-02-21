Sri Lanka confirms 10 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Ten more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 445.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 74 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
- 82 year old female, a resident of Wellawatta.
- 58 year old female, a resident of Kalutara.
- 72 year old female, a resident of Waskaduwa.
- 65 year old male, a resident of Bibila.
- 68 year old male, a resident of Guruthalawa.
- 68 year old male, a resident of Pitakotte.
- 83 year old male, a resident of Kudalgamuwa.
- 90 year old male, a resident of Ratmalana.
- 72 year old male, a resident of Hatton.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB