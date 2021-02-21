Sri Lanka confirms 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Ten more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 445.

The following deaths have been reported:

74 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa. 82 year old female, a resident of Wellawatta. 58 year old female, a resident of Kalutara. 72 year old female, a resident of Waskaduwa. 65 year old male, a resident of Bibila. 68 year old male, a resident of Guruthalawa. 68 year old male, a resident of Pitakotte. 83 year old male, a resident of Kudalgamuwa. 90 year old male, a resident of Ratmalana. 72 year old male, a resident of Hatton.

