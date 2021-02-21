Feb 21 2021 February 21, 2021 February 21, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 10 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Ten more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 445.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 74 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
  2. 82 year old female, a resident of Wellawatta.
  3. 58 year old female, a resident of Kalutara.
  4. 72 year old female, a resident of Waskaduwa.
  5. 65 year old male, a resident of Bibila.
  6. 68 year old male, a resident of Guruthalawa.
  7. 68 year old male, a resident of Pitakotte.
  8. 83 year old male, a resident of Kudalgamuwa.
  9. 90 year old male, a resident of Ratmalana.
  10. 72 year old male, a resident of Hatton.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB