Sri Lanka confirms 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Thirteen more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 422.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 46 year old female, a resident of Nuwara Eliya.
- 65 year old male, a resident of Aagarapathana.
- 86 year old male, a resident of Peliyagoda.
- 83 year old male, a resident of Bombuwala.
- 76 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
- 69 year old male, a resident of Naaboda.
- 63 year old male, a resident of Maggona.
- 81 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
- 72 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
- 69 year old male, a resident of Gampola.
- 74 year old male, a resident of Panadura.
- 82 year old male, a resident of Waauda.
- 82 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB