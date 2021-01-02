Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 211.

The following deaths have been reported:

93 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13. Between 70-80 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka