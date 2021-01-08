Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 225.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 72 year old male, a resident of Ratnapura.
- 87 year old female, a resident of Horana.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
