Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 232.

The following deaths have been reported:

62 year old male, a prisoner. 80 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14. 64 year old male, a resident of Ratnapura.

