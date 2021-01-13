Jan 13 2021 January 13, 2021 January 13, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 247.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 66 year old male, a resident of Battaramulla.
    2. 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
    3. 89 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

