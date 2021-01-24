Jan 24 2021 January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 283.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 77 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
  2. 84 year old female, a resident of Maradana.
  3. 65 year old female, a resident of Pujapitiya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

