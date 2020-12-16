Dec 16 2020 December 16, 2020 December 16, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 157.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 60 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
  2. 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
  3. 84 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.

