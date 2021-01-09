Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 229.

The following deaths have been reported:

74 year old female, a resident of Mount Lavinia. 64 year old male, a resident of Kattankudy. 76 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya. 58 year old male, a resident of Opanayake.

