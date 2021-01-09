Jan 09 2021 January 9, 2021 January 9, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 229.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 74 year old female, a resident of Mount Lavinia.
  2. 64 year old male, a resident of Kattankudy.
  3. 76 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya.
  4. 58 year old male, a resident of Opanayake.

