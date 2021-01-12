Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 244.

The following deaths have been reported:

82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13. 47 year old male, a resident of Hanwella. 84 year old female, a resident of Matale. 65 year old male, a resident of Wellampitiya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka