Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 251.

The following deaths have been reported:

47 year old male, a resident of Dummalasuriya. 72 year old male, a resident of Galgamuwa. 57 year old female, a resident of Galle. 53 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.

