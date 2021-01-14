Jan 14 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 251.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 47 year old male, a resident of Dummalasuriya.
  2. 72 year old male, a resident of Galgamuwa.
  3. 57 year old female, a resident of Galle.
  4. 53 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.

