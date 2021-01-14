Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 251.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 47 year old male, a resident of Dummalasuriya.
- 72 year old male, a resident of Galgamuwa.
- 57 year old female, a resident of Galle.
- 53 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13.
