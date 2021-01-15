Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 255.

The following deaths have been reported:

90 year old female, a resident of Kiribathgoda. 60 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 78 year old male, a resident of Nawalapitiya. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.

