Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 255.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 90 year old female, a resident of Kiribathgoda.
  2. 60 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
  3. 78 year old male, a resident of Nawalapitiya.
  4. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.

