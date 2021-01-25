Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 287.

The following deaths have been reported:

49 year old female, a resident of Beruwala. 43 year old female, a resident of Deraniyagala. 76 year old male, a resident of Warakagoda. 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.

