Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 287.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 49 year old female, a resident of Beruwala.
  2. 43 year old female, a resident of Deraniyagala.
  3. 76 year old male, a resident of Warakagoda.
  4. 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.

