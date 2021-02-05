Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 343.

The following deaths have been reported:

75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 03. 89 year old male, a resident of Nawala. 72 year old male, a resident of Bagawanthalawa. 63 year old female, a resident of Mattakkuliya.

