Nov 10 2020 November 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 40.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 51 year old male a resident of Rajagiriya.
  2. 45 year old male a resident of Colombo 10.
  3. 63 year old female from Gampaha.
  4. 55-60 year old male (Age not verified).
Share on FB