Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 73.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 27 year old female a resident of Colombo 15.
- 70 year old, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 59 year old female a resident of Pokunuwita in Kalutara District.
- 86 year old, a resident of Halthota in Kalutara District.
