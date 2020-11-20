Nov 20 2020 November 20, 2020 November 20, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 73.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 27 year old female a resident of Colombo 15.
  2. 70 year old, a resident of Colombo 10.
  3. 59 year old female a resident of Pokunuwita in Kalutara District.
  4. 86 year old, a resident of Halthota in Kalutara District.
Share on FB