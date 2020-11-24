Nov 24 2020 November 24, 2020 November 24, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 94.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 74 year old male, a resident of Ginigathhena.
  2. 54 year old male, a resident of Siyambalape South.
  3. 73 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
  4. 42 year old male, a resident of Bandaragama Atalugama.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

