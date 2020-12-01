Dec 01 2020 December 1, 2020 December 1, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 122.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 74 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.
  2. 74 year old female, a resident of Kolonnawa.
  3. 93 year old female, a resident of Rajagiriya.
  4. 81 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

