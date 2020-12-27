Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 191.

The following deaths have been reported:

66 year old male, a resident of Pitakotte. 75 year old female, a resident of Ragama. 78 year old female, a resident of Kadawatha. 52 year old female, a resident of Vavuniya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka