Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 191.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 66 year old male, a resident of Pitakotte.
    2. 75 year old female, a resident of Ragama.
    3. 78 year old female, a resident of Kadawatha.
    4. 52 year old female, a resident of Vavuniya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

