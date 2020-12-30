Dec 30 2020 December 30, 2020 December 30, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 199.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 72 year old male, a resident of Batticaloa.
    2. 70 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10.
    3. 50 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
    4. 66 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.

