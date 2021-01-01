Jan 01 2021 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 208.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 67 year old male, a resident of Alayadiwembu.
    2. 91 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14.
    3. 65 year old male, a resident of Agalawatta.
    4. 63 year old male, a resident of Dharga Town.

