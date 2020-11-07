Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 34.

The following deaths have been reported:

42 year old female a resident of Maligawatte, Colombo 10 died at home. 69 year old female a resident of Maligawatte, Colombo 10 died after admission to hospital. 67 year old male from Wellampitiya, died at home. 88 year old female from Ganemulla died in hospital.