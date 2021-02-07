Feb 07 2021 February 7, 2021 February 7, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 356.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 61 year old female, a resident of Colombo 15.
    2. 66 year old female, a resident of Wakwella.
    3. 66 year old female, a resident of Welimada.
    4. 75 year old male, a resident of Pamunugama.
    5. 84 year old female, a resident of Dummalasuriya.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

Share on FB