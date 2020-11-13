Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 53.
3 of the 5 people died at home.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 83 year old female a resident of Colombo 14.
- 68 year old male a resident of Chilaw.
- 69 year old male a resident of Ratmalana.
- 78 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.
- 64 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.
