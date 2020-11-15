Nov 15 2020 November 15, 2020 November 15, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 58.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 54 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.
  2. 39 year old male a resident of Colombo 15.
  3. 88 year old male a resident of Colombo 12.
  4. 79 year old male a resident of Colombo 08.
  5. 88 year old male a resident of Colombo 13.
