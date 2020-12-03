Dec 03 2020 December 3, 2020 December 3, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 129.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 56 year old female, a resident of Kolonnawa.
    2. 89 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.
    3. 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
    4. 71 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
    5. 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.

