Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 165.

The following deaths have been reported:

72 year old male, a resident of Agalawatta. 86 year old female, a resident of Maggona. 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15. 50 year old male, a resident of Maharagama. 86 year old male, a resident of Wathupitiwala.

