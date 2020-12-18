Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 165.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 72 year old male, a resident of Agalawatta.
- 86 year old female, a resident of Maggona.
- 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 50 year old male, a resident of Maharagama.
- 86 year old male, a resident of Wathupitiwala.
