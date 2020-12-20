Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 176.

The following deaths have been reported:

71 year old male, a resident of Panagoda. 52 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08. 71 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12. 44 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02. 49 year old male, a resident of Bandaragama.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka