Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 181.

The following deaths have been reported:

68 year old male, a Prisoner. 55 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15. 77 year old male, a resident of Darga Town. 63 year old female, a resident of Maggona. 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.

