Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 270.
The following deaths have been reported:
-
- 63 year old female, a resident of Colombo 03.
- 80 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
- 75 year old male, a resident of Modara.
- 65 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
- 63 year old male, a resident of Dehiwala.
- 65 year old male, a resident of Ratnapura.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB