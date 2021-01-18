Jan 18 2021 January 18, 2021 January 18, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 270.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 63 year old female, a resident of Colombo 03.
    2. 80 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
    3. 75 year old male, a resident of Modara.
    4. 65 year old male, a resident of Kalutara.
    5. 63 year old male, a resident of Dehiwala.
    6. 65 year old male, a resident of Ratnapura.

