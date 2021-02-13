Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 390.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 83 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.
- 70 year old female, a resident of Habaraduwa.
- 77 year old male, a resident of Nittambuwa.
- 46 year old female, a resident of Negombo.
- 69 year old male, a resident of Kandy.
- 53 year old male, a resident of Narangoda.
