Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 390.

The following deaths have been reported:

83 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama. 70 year old female, a resident of Habaraduwa. 77 year old male, a resident of Nittambuwa. 46 year old female, a resident of Negombo. 69 year old male, a resident of Kandy. 53 year old male, a resident of Narangoda.

