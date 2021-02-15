Sri Lanka confirms 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 403.
The following deaths have been reported:
-
- 78 year old male, a resident of Diwulankadawala.
- 48 year old female, a resident of Pallethalawinna.
- 57 year old male, a resident of Hanwella.
- 80 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda.
- 68 year old male, a resident of Wattala.
- 70 year old male, a resident of Hunnasgiriya.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
Share on FB