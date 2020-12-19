Six more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 171.

The following deaths have been reported:

39 year old female, a resident of Colombo 14. 68 year old male, a resident of Weeragula. 77 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15. 76 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 88 year old female, a resident of Kiriwaththuduwa. 83 year old female, a resident of Bandaragama.

