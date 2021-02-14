Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 397.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 85 year old male, a resident of Gothatuwa.
- 72 year old female, a resident of Angoda.
- 65 year old female, a resident of Kurunegala.
- 60 year old female, a resident of Mahawela.
- 82 year old female, a resident of Peradeniya.
- 51 year old female, a resident of Gampola.
- 79 year old female, a resident of Jaffna.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
