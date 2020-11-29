Nov 29 2020 November 29, 2020 November 29, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 116.

The following deaths have been reported:

    1. 50 year old female, a resident of Colombo 02.
    2. 48 year old male, a resident of Gothatuwa.
    3. 73 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
    4. 70 year old male, a resident of Chilaw.
    5. 51 year old female, a resident of Akuressa.
    6. 90 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
    7. 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.

