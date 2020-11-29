Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 116.
The following deaths have been reported:
-
- 50 year old female, a resident of Colombo 02.
- 48 year old male, a resident of Gothatuwa.
- 73 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
- 70 year old male, a resident of Chilaw.
- 51 year old female, a resident of Akuressa.
- 90 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
- 78 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
