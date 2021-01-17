Jan 17 2021 January 17, 2021 January 17, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 264.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 63 year old female, a resident of Kolonnawa.
  2. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
  3. 27 year old male, a resident of Udupussallawa.
  4. 87 year old male, a resident of Kegalle.
  5. 72 year old male, a resident of Dehiwala.
  6. 66 year old male, a resident of Polonnaruwa.
  7. 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
  8. 75 year old male, a resident of Ududumbara.

Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka

