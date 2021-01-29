Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 305.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 65 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa.
- 67 year old female, a resident of Panadura.
- 58 year old male, a resident of Galle.
- 90 year old female, a resident of Kalutara.
- 80 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
- 43 year old female, a resident of Piliyandala.
- 63 year old male, a resident of Saindamarudu.
- 66 year old female, a resident of Ratnapura.
