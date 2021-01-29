Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 305.

The following deaths have been reported:

65 year old male, a resident of Kolonnawa. 67 year old female, a resident of Panadura. 58 year old male, a resident of Galle. 90 year old female, a resident of Kalutara. 80 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa. 43 year old female, a resident of Piliyandala. 63 year old male, a resident of Saindamarudu. 66 year old female, a resident of Ratnapura.

