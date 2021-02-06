Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 351.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 77 year old female, a resident of Negombo.
- 73 year old female, a resident of Kadawatha.
- 56 year old male, a resident of Moratuwa.
- 83 year old male, a resident of Kelaniya.
- 85 year old male, a resident of Colombo 14.
- 82 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13.
- 76 year old female, a resident of Maharagama.
- 48 year old male, a resident of Mundalama.
