Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths
Posted in Local News
Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 430.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 67 year old female, a resident of Dematagoda.
- 58 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
- 43 year old male, a resident of Meegoda.
- 20 year old female, a resident of Ridimaliyadda.
- 52 year old male, a resident of Dekatana.
- 86 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
- 74 year old female, a resident of Keselwatta.
- 81 year old male, a resident of Wattala.
Live COVID-19 situation report of Sri Lanka
