Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 430.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 67 year old female, a resident of Dematagoda.
  2. 58 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
  3. 43 year old male, a resident of Meegoda.
  4. 20 year old female, a resident of Ridimaliyadda.
  5. 52 year old male, a resident of Dekatana.
  6. 86 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
  7. 74 year old female, a resident of Keselwatta.
  8. 81 year old male, a resident of Wattala.

