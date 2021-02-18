Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 430.

The following deaths have been reported:

67 year old female, a resident of Dematagoda. 58 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08. 43 year old male, a resident of Meegoda. 20 year old female, a resident of Ridimaliyadda. 52 year old male, a resident of Dekatana. 86 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10. 74 year old female, a resident of Keselwatta. 81 year old male, a resident of Wattala.

