Sri Lanka confirms 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 107.

The following deaths have been reported:

87 year old female, a resident of Colombo 13. 54 year old female, a resident of Colombo 09. 78 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10. 36 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15. 83 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02. 58 year old female, a resident of Colombo 10. 69 year old male, a resident of Colombo 13. 70 year old male, a Prisoner – Welikada Prison.

