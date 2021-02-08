Feb 08 2021 February 8, 2021 February 8, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 9 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 365.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 95 year old male, a resident of Colombo 15.
  2. 61 year old female, a resident of Anuradhapura.
  3. 50 year old male, a resident of Kurunegala.
  4. 70 year old male, a resident of Negombo.
  5. 45 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12.
  6. 76 year old female, a resident of Kayts.
  7. 61 year old male, a resident of Horana.
  8. 42 year old male, a resident of Gurudeniya.
  9. 73 year old male, a resident of Mawanella.

